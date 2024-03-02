Bayraktar AKINCI successfully completes another test-firing by using locally-produced IHA-230 missile

The Bayraktar AKINCI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), in a test shot using Roketsan's domestically developed IHA-230 missile, successfully hit the distant target with pinpoint accuracy.



According to a statement from Baykar, as part of the Bayraktar AKINCI Project led by the Presidency of Defense Industries, the integration of new domestically produced ammunition and systems into the Bayraktar AKINCI UAV, developed nationally and originally by Baykar, is progressing successfully.



The test firing, conducted today with Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile, the İHA-230, developed domestically by Roketsan, was successfully completed.



Taking off from the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, the Bayraktar AKINCI headed to Sinop to conduct long-range firing tests.



The KKS/ANS guided İHA-230 missile fired by the Bayraktar AKINCI from the Sinop Firing Range hit the distant target in the Black Sea with pinpoint accuracy.



In the test activity conducted on February 24th, the Bayraktar AKINCI C remained airborne for over 1 hour. During the flight, aerodynamic parameter steps were successfully tested. With a total power of 1700 HP, consisting of 2 X 850 HP, the Bayraktar AKINCI C will be the most effective and capable combat platform in its class. The Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA, which made its first flight on December 6th, 2019, entered into service on August 29th, 2021. In the recent period, the Bayraktar AKINCI A with 2X450 HP and the Bayraktar AKINCI B with 2X750 HP have also begun to enter the inventory of Turkish security forces as well as friendly and allied countries, notably Azerbaijan.



The first flight of the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA, which entered Azerbaijan's inventory, was witnessed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar together on February 9th. The export and cooperation agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last year marked the largest single export agreement ever realized by the Turkish defense and aerospace industry in the history of the Republic.



On February 22nd, during the test conducted, the Bayraktar AKINCI successfully destroyed the Albatros IDA, which was sailing over the sea, using the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System developed nationally by Aselsan.







