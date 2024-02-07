 Contact Us
Turkish airports saw record 14.7M passengers in January

Published February 07,2024
Turkish airports in January welcomed a record 14.7 million air passengers, including transit passengers, Türkiye's transport and infrastructure minister announced Wednesday.

January figures rose 8.1% from the same month last year, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, citing State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) data. 

More than 7 million passengers took domestic flights last month, up 4.2% year-on-year, while 7.7 million traveled to other countries, a rise of 11.9%, he stressed.

The number of planes Turkish airports served including overflights in January increased 5.6% in the same period, the minister said, adding that the cargo traffic last month reached 337,443 tons.

Istanbul Airport saw a total of 6 million passengers on international and domestic routes in January, with 40,848 airplanes, he stressed. The air passenger traffic from Istanbul Airport climbed 6% from the same month last year.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Türkiye's second-busiest airport located on Istanbul's Anatolian side, welcomed 3.2 million passengers and 19,177 planes, he added.