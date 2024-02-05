TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION AT 64.86% IN JANUARY

Türkiye's annual inflation at 64.86% in January

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 64.86% in January, the country's statistical office TurkStat revealed on Monday.

Hotels, cafes and restaurants posted the highest increase on a yearly basis in the month with 92.27%, while clothing and footwear saw the lowest one with 40.62%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 6.7% in January.

12-month rolling inflation rate was at 54.72% in January 2024, TurkStat added.

An Anadolu survey has predicted 64.77% raise for annual and 6.84% for monthly indexes last week.











