Turkish foreign minister hold diplomatic talks with Laotian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held talks with Saleumxay Kommasith, Laos' visiting deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the foreign ministries was reportedly signed during the meeting, which was held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On Sunday, the ministry said in a statement that Fidan and Kommasith would discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on current international and regional developments.

The statement also noted that, as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Laos is expected to focus on cooperation issues between Türkiye and ASEAN.