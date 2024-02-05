Global aid official calls for renewed solidarity ahead of 1st anniversary of Türkiye quakes

Ahead of the first anniversary of twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Monday called for renewed solidarity to address the needs of the victims.

"One year has passed since the devastating earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria affecting the lives of millions of people. Today, I call for renewed solidarity to address pressing humanitarian and recovery needs," Jagan Chapagain said on X.

Reminding that the IFRC launched two emergency appeals, one for each country, Chapagain lamented that both are still "significantly underfunded."

"Further support and funding are urgently needed to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected and empower people to rebuild their lives," he urged. "No crisis should be overlooked."

Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, leveling thousands of buildings and claiming the lives of over 53,500 people.