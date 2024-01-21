Turkish, Omani foreign ministers discuss Gaza, regional security issues

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi on Sunday discussed over phone the situation in Gaza and regional security issues, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

They also discussed cooperation between the two nations, according to the sources.

Israel has killed more than 25,000 people in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.