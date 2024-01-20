Turkish security forces rescue dozens of irregular migrants, recover 4 bodies in Aegean sea

The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued on Saturday 38 irregular migrants off the coast in the Aegean province of Muğla.

The coast guards in a statement said a group of irregular migrants near the Datca district was reported to be in a rubber boat and had requested help. A small vessel was then dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the teams rescued 28 migrants, and detained two suspected human smugglers.

Meanwhile, after finding out that another 14 people had fallen into the sea, a helicopter, ship, and four search and rescue boats were dispatched to the area.

The teams rescued 10 irregular migrants spotted on the surface, while bodies of four irregular migrants were also found.