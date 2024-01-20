Erdoğan points finger at rising Islamophobia threat in Europe

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday called for safeguarding the rights and well-being of the Turkish people in Europe.

"In a period where various threats, from Islamophobia to cultural racism, escalate in Europe, our primary duty as a union is to defend the rights and interests of Turkish people in Europe without deviating from democracy and the rule of law," Erdogan said in a video message to a meeting of the Union of International Democrats, a non-profit organization based in Cologne, Germany.

Erdogan said the way to achieve this is to carry out this struggle with determination, within the framework of laws and regulations, along with other Turkish civil society organizations, and by making use of new media tools.

"We expect you to contribute more to the political, social, economic, cultural, and scientific life of the country where you reside," he added.

Erdogan called for teaching children their culture, and the values of civilization. "Always remember this: our greatest weapon against assimilation is to teach our children their mother tongue, culture, and the values of civilization, ensuring the guarantee of our future," the Turkish leader said.

President Erdogan expressed his confidence that the International Democrat Union will continue to take the necessary steps in this regard without hesitation.

"Hopefully, in this meaningful and important struggle, as we have been by your side for the past 20 years, we will continue to be with you.

"May Allah be our supporter. I extend my love and respect to all our citizens living outside of Türkiye, especially in Europe, through you. I hope your congress will once again be auspicious," he added.