Stop 'genocide in Palestine': Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards stage nationwide anti-Israel rally

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards on Saturday protested across the country against ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, blaming the US and EU for sponsoring the onslaught and urging Madrid to stop supporting Israel and take concrete steps for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to stop genocide.

On the call of the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP), a conglomerate of over 100 civil society organizations in Spain, a massive number of people staged anti-Israel rallies in more than 90 provinces and districts, with the largest one in the capital Madrid, where over 50,000 people are estimated to have participated in solidarity with Palestine.





The Saturday's rally in the capital was the largest since Israel's relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, during which civil society as well as left-wing political party leaders urged the international community to end the "genocide in Palestine."

The people of Madrid gathered in the city center, carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Boycott Israel," "Murderer Netahyahu," "Free Palestine," "Justice," and "Israel strikes, US and EU sponsor."

The demonstration, which was also supported by some left-wing political parties MPs, observed a minute of silence for those who lost their lives in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.





Before the peaceful culmination of the rally, the leaders urged the Spanish government to "sever all political, economic, cultural, and sporting relations with Israel and take concrete steps for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to stop the genocide."

'We are very worried'

Ione Belarra, leader of the Podemos Party, which is supporting Spain's current left-wing coalition government from the outside, told Anadolu that they are more concerned than ever.





She said: "Because the government is very close to taking Spain to war against Yemen to protect the genocidal state of Israel. We demand concrete steps to stop this genocide. We are very concerned. Spain should support South Africa's genocide case application to the International Court of Justice both legally and in front of its people."

- 'I can't remain silent'

Pepe Roldan, a Spanish citizen who participated in the demonstration, told Anadolu that they witnessed a genocide that affected their morals.

"It is incredible that governments, the USA and other states do nothing against this horror that continues day by day," he said.





Aida Rodrigez, another rally goer in Madrid, said no human being can condone this genocide and massacre.

"That is why we are here. In fact, this barbarism goes back much further in history. Attacking hospitals and civilians is barbarism and anyone who says 'I am human' cannot remain silent," she added.

