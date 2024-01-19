Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Kuwaiti counterpart on assuming office

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday spoke over the phone with his new Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali al-Yahya and congratulated him on assuming office, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan invited his Kuwaiti counterpart al-Yahya to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which will be held on March 1-3, the sources said.

The two also confirmed their determination to further strengthen relations between Türkiye and Kuwait, they added.

Al-Yahya, a former ambassador to Argentina, has become the first non-royal minister in Kuwait's history as the Gulf country steps up its reform efforts.