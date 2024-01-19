Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Kuwaiti counterpart on assuming office

 Contact Us
Published January 19,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday spoke over the phone with his new Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali al-Yahya and congratulated him on assuming office, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan invited his Kuwaiti counterpart al-Yahya to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which will be held on March 1-3, the sources said.

The two also confirmed their determination to further strengthen relations between Türkiye and Kuwait, they added.

Al-Yahya, a former ambassador to Argentina, has become the first non-royal minister in Kuwait's history as the Gulf country steps up its reform efforts.