Israeli army says it found model of tank at Hamas training facility

The Israeli army said on Friday that its forces found a model of tank at a training facility belonging to Hamas in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.



The army posted a picture of the model and it appears to be made of iron.



In a statement, the army said: "Soldiers raided a Hamas military site that was used as a training camp affiliated with the Khan Yunis Brigade, and it served as a meeting point for officials."



"Soldiers in the area found tunnel openings, dozens of rocket launchers, combat equipment, and a facility containing models of armored vehicles belonging to the Israeli army," it added.



The army said that the forces "destroyed those vehicles," without providing further details.



Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli army's statement.



Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.























