Türkiye rescues 187 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescued 187 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities illegally pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities said Friday.

Some 158 of the irregular migrants were rescued off coasts of Çeşme, Seferihisar and Karaburun districts in the western Izmir province, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Coast guard teams rescued the remaining 29 irregular migrants in inflatable boats off the coast of Datça in the Muğla province.

They were taken to provincial migration management directorates.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

















