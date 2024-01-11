Expansion of bilateral cooperation consistent with interests of Türkiye, Tajikistan: Tajik president

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday met with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and said the expansion of bilateral cooperation between his country and Türkiye is "consistent with the interests of both countries."

A statement from the Tajik presidency following the meeting in the capital Dushanbe said that Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of ties between both countries.

The statement said that both sides stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially in the economic and social spheres.

It further said that one of the important areas of Turkish-Tajik relations is the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry and investment.

"It was emphasized that the systematic activities of the joint intergovernmental commission, holding forums of entrepreneurs and exhibitions of industrial goods of the two states can become an effective means of promoting bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

It said that Rahmon and Fidan also exchanged views on the further development of ties in the fields of education, science, culture and tourism.

The holding of cultural days in both countries was underlined in the meeting as "one of the measures that seriously contributes to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties," according to the statement.



"During the meeting, the parties also discussed current regional and global issues, including the political situation in Afghanistan and Palestine," it said.

Earlier in the day, Fidan arrived in Dushanbe on an official visit and met with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

In a statement, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said that Fidan and Muhriddin exchanged views on cooperation in various sectors and on strengthening the legal framework for cooperation during a meeting. They also signed a cooperation program between their ministries for 2024-2026.