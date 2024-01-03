Turkish low-cost carrier AJet to start operations in summer of 2024

Fully owned by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, low-cost carrier AJet is expected to start its operations at the beginning of this year's summer season, according to a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Wednesday.

AJet was granted an air operator certificate by the country's civilian aviation authority on Tuesday, Turkish Airlines said.

"All application processes of our subsidiary AJet for obtaining an Air Operator Certificate within the framework of the Regulation on Commercial Air Transport Enterprises was completed and AJet was granted an Air Operator Certificate by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) on 02.01.2024," read the statement.