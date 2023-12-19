Türkiye, Iraq discuss swift implementation of Development Road project in high level meeting

In a high-level Ankara meeting on Tuesday, the Turkish and Iraqi foreign ministers discussed steps to speed up the implementation of the Development Road project between the two countries, said the joint statement issued after the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, accompanied by senior military and security officials from both countries, met in the Turkish capital for talks on various bilateral and regional issues, including anti-terror fight, security and water issues.

They underlined that regional security, stability and prosperity will be possible through progress in areas of cooperation such as trade, investment, transportation, and infrastructure.

The two sides discussed steps to be taken for the swift implementation of the Development Road Project, which is considered to contribute to the development of Iraq and the region.

With its 745-mile railway and road network, the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project is expected to connect the planned Grand Al-Faw Port in the Gulf to Türkiye.

The estimated cost of the project is $17 billion, with the completion of the first phase scheduled by 2028.

The project is planned to be completed in three stages by 2028, 2033 and 2050, and will open Iraq to the world through Türkiye.

During the meeting, Fidan and Hussein reaffirmed the importance of Iraq's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides also addressed the threats posed by the PKK terror group as part of the security cooperation between two nations.

The parties also agreed to further enhance bilateral ties in all fields, declaring their strong joint political will in this regard.

Addressing common challenges in climate change and water issues, the top two diplomats agreed to continue the work of the Joint Permanent Committee, established to combat climate crisis.