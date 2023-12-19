G-7 condemns North Korea’s intercontinental missile test launch

G-7 nations condemned on Tuesday the North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's December 18 (local time) launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), following four previous ICBM launches this year as well as other launches using ballistic missile technology," according to a statement.

"We deplore North Korea's choice to prioritize its unlawful WMD (weapon of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of the people in North Korea," it said, drawing attention to the North's systematic ambitions to enhance its ballistic and nuclear missile capabilities.

"North Korea's repeated reckless actions must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response, particularly by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). We urge UNSC Members to follow through on their commitments and call on all UN Member States to fully and effectively implement relevant UNSCRs," it said.

The statement also noted arms transfers from North Korea to Russia and urged both countries to cease those activities.

"The G7 remains committed to working with all relevant partners toward the goal of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to upholding the international order based on the rule of law," it said.

North Korea test-launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday, fueled by solid propellants.

"A drill of launching ICBM Hwasongpho-18 was staged as an important military action to clearly show the DPRK's nuclear strategic forces' overwhelming counteraction will and matchless strength to the enemies," North Korea's state news agency, KCNA. reported.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned that North Korea's "provocations" only bring "greater pain" to his country.