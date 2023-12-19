UN condemns Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The UN condemns Houthi attacks against international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, a spokesman said Tuesday.

"It is not only impeding the freedom of navigation, which is an important part of international of international law" but it has "the potential of creating havoc" on global trade, Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"And also, as I've said before, it has the potential of creating a horrendous ecological disaster should a full tanker explode in the Red Sea which is a very delicate ecosystem," added Dujarric.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and the group warned about attacking all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks aim to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin announced Monday, the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.