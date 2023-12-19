 Contact Us
Herzog says Israel ready for new humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip

"Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told a gathering of ambassadors on Tuesday, according to his office.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published December 19,2023
Israel's President Isaac Herzog (AFP File Photo)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made evaluations on the agenda at a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries in Israel.

Herzog, who claimed that they were fighting not with the people but with Hamas in Gaza, where nearly 20,000 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks, claimed that they made efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the region.

Herzog stated that in the last two weeks, between 100 and 125 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the UN and other international aid organizations, and said that this number could be tripled.

Referring to the possibility of a new prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, Herzog used the expression "I can reiterate the fact that Israel is ready for a new 'humanitarian pause' and additional humanitarian aid in order to ensure the release of hostages."