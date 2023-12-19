TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN WISHES SUCCESS TO KUWAITS NEW EMIR SHEIKH MESHAL IN PHONE CALL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his best wishes Tuesday for the success of Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah during a telephone call.
Erdoğan and Sheikh Meshal also discussed Türkiye-Kuwait relations, regional and global issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate wrote on X.
Erdoğan expressed his sincere condolences for the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and conveyed his heart-felt sympathies.
Sheikh Nawaf died Saturday at 86. He has been succeeded by the 83-year-old crown prince and half-brother Sheikh Meshal.
Nawaf served as emir for more than three years. He took the reins in September 2020 following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah.