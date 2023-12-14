Türkiye rescues 21 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 21 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Türkiye's territorial waters, authorities said on Wednesday.

The coast guard said its units rescued 21 irregular migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Datça district in the southwestern Muğla province, said the Coast Guard.

The migrants were later referred to the provincial migration department.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.























