Hamas claims to have killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Hamas asserted on Thursday that it killed at least 10 Israeli soldiers near Gaza City. The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, claimed responsibility, stating that its fighters used an explosive device in the Shejaiya neighborhood. Additionally, Hamas reported firing anti-armor shells at Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers in various Gaza locations.

Agencies and A News / World Published 14.12.2023 14:48





