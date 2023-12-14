EU agrees to open membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova

The European Council on Thursday paved the way for the expansion of the 27-member bloc, announcing the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

"The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and it granted candidate status to Georgia," said Charles Michel, president of the European, on X.

"And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision."

He said it was "a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent."

Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status in June 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision a "victory for Ukraine" and "victory for all of Europe."

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped. I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day ... History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom," he added.