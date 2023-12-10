2 fatalities in the landslide in Zonguldak

Due to the effective rainfall yesterday in the city, efforts began at the first light of the day to find 82-year-old Perihan Çakar and her 51-year-old son Sait Çakar, who were trapped under the debris after a landslide on Tulumba Street in Asma Mahallesi, Zonguldak.

After determining the safety of the landslide area through an examination conducted by the teams, Zonguldak Municipality, gendarmerie, and Turkey Coal Enterprises (TTK) rescue teams entered the area under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In the region where the police took extensive security measures, efforts were made to locate the mother and son with the participation of underground imaging devices and search and rescue dogs of the gendarmerie.

As a result of the efforts, the lifeless bodies of the mother and son trapped under the debris were reached.

AFAD STATEMENT

In a statement made on the social media account of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), it was stated that a two-story house collapsed in Asma Mahallesi, the central district of Zonguldak, on December 9th, due to a landslide, and two citizens were trapped under the debris.

The statement expressed condolences for the citizens who lost their lives and extended gratitude to all the teams working with great effort and dedication on behalf of the nation. Furthermore, during the initial landslide, a second landslide occurred, and a construction machine trapped under the soil was also documented. Twenty-one personnel were injured.

In the area where AFAD, fire brigade, police, gendarmerie, health, and other teams were dispatched, efforts were initiated to rescue the mother and son believed to be inside the house.

During the operations, a second landslide occurred in the same area, resulting in 21 injuries among the team members. Fifteen of the injured were discharged from the hospital after receiving outpatient treatment.