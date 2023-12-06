Türkiye will 'by no means' allow terror groups: President Erdoğan

Türkiye will not allow terror organizations along its southern Syria border, and northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said, reiterating Ankara's resolute fight against terrorism.

"We will by no means allow a terrorist organization in Türkiye's south, Syria's north, or Iraq's north to exist," Erdogan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Turning to Syria's northern city, Erdogan said: "We will ultimately secure the places near our border where terrorists cluster, particularly Tal Rifaat."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.