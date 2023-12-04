Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Marmara Sea near Istanbul

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the Sea of Marmara at 10:42.

The tremor took place approximately 4.73 kilometers off the coast of Mudanya district in Bursa and had a depth of about 8.98 kilometers below the sea surface.

Additionally, at the same location, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded at 10:45.

Prof. Dr. Orhan Tatar, the General Director of Earthquake and Risk Reduction at AFAD, stated that the earthquake was felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces.

He mentioned that it was measured as 5.1 and occurred off the coast of Mudanya, possibly on the Gemlik Fault, one of the many active faults in the Marmara region. He emphasized that there are many active faults in the Marmara region, and understanding the characteristics of this fault will provide clearer insights. He also mentioned the possibility of aftershocks.

Bursa Governorship released a statement saying, "According to preliminary findings from the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 that occurred in Mudanya district of Bursa at 10:42, there have been no casualties or property damage reported in our city of Istanbul. Field scanning activities by AFAD and relevant units are ongoing."







