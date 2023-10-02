PKK terrorist responsible for Ankara attack identified

One of the two terrorists responsible for Sunday's attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has been identified, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The PKK terrorist, Hasan Oğuz, codenamed Kanivar Erdal, was identified as a result of research and DNA analysis, the ministry said in a statement.

Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, it added.

At 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while the other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.