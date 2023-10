Türkiye will restart operations this week on a crude oil pipeline from Iraq that has been suspended for about six months, Türkiye's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

"Within this week, we will start operating the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline after resuming operations. It will be able to supply half a million barrels, almost, to global oil markets," Bayraktar said during the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

Türkiye has been a reliable transit route for oil and gas, he added.