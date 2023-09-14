Erdoğan appoints new ambassadors under a decree

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed new ambassadors under a decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

According to the decree, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic was appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Russia.

Mustafa Levent Bilgen was designated as Türkiye's ambassador to Ukraine, while Rauf Alp Denktas became the country's envoy to Poland.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ilker Kilic was appointed to the post of Turkish ambassador to Morocco, and Alp Isikli as Türkiye's ambassador to Burundi.





