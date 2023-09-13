Türkiye to connect the Gulf to Europe

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu emphasized that new opportunities have arisen through the Zengezur connection and that this connection is of vital importance for normalization in the Caucasus. He stated, "I believe that the realization of this connection, which will provide direct railway and road transportation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be a significant step in connecting the entire Turkic world. We are working closely with Azerbaijan to complete this line, which will benefit all regional countries, along with its connections, as soon as possible."

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated, "It's now the era of 'win-win.' The transportation sector is the most crucial driver of this era. In this context, we are gathered here not only for the future of the transportation and logistics sectors but also for the economic and socio-cultural future of our countries. Because ensuring secure, uninterrupted, and rapid transportation facilities is of utmost importance for the establishment of essential economic collaborations for our countries and the development of our foreign trade activities."