Zonguldak mine collapse leaves one miner dead, six others injured

A ceiling collapse occurred at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise (TTK) Armutçuk Enterprise mine at a depth of minus 450 meters.



Following the incident, various rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, including police, health, UMKE (National Medical Rescue Team), AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), and TTK rescue teams.



Efforts to rescue workers trapped under the rubble have begun. Unfortunately, one worker lost their life, and six people sustained injuries in the collapse, with the injured individuals being transferred to the hospital.



Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan expressed condolences to the deceased worker's family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured workers.



Expert inspectors from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security were dispatched to investigate the incident.



The Zonguldak Governor also visited the site, inspected it, and received updates from authorities. It was noted that there was no explosion, and the incident was characterized as a collapse with no immediate risk to the entire quarry or operation.



