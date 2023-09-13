Germany says Putin might be preparing for a long war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin might be preparing for a long war in Ukraine, Germany's defense minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS ), Boris Pistorius said he saw no indications that Russia was interested in diplomatic talks to end the war.

"I don't see any signs of this, and it seems to me that he is preparing to be able to fight this war for many, many years," he said.

Pistorius reiterated that Germany will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, to help Kyiv defend its own territory.

He underlined that German weapons systems, such as the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, have been effective so far, and saved many lives in the country.

But he spoke cautiously about Ukraine's request for long-range Taurus missiles.

"The decision hasn't been made yet," Pistorius said, adding that he will be supporting Chancellor Olaf Scholz's line on this.

He added that they need to make careful decisions on such matters.

"We have to weigh these possibilities, by comparing them with our national interests. Because we have sworn an oath to protect the German people, and this comes first," he said.

Despite growing pressure from Ukraine, Scholz has been cautious so far about delivering Taurus missiles, fearing that they can be used to attack targets in Russia, and make Germany a party to the conflict.

Since the war began in February 2022, Germany provided €22 billion ($24 billion) in financial support to Ukraine, including €12 billion ($13 billion) in military aid.

The military assistance included advanced weapons and equipment such as Leopard 2 battle tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, and Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.