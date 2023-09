An escaped Brazilian murderer, who had been described as "armed and extremely dangerous," was captured Wednesday after two weeks on the run, US police announced.

Danelo Cavalcante, who scaled a wall to break out of a prison near Philadelphia on August 31, garnered fear and fascination as he evaded a huge manhunt.

On social media, Pennsylvania state police said they would hold "a press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante" later Wednesday morning.