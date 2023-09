EU grants protection to Türkiye’s Milas olives

The European Union on Friday granted Türkiye's special Milas Yağlı Zeytini olives the status of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO).

"Milas Yağlı Zeytini protected designation of origin covers table olives of the Memecik variety grown in the Milas province" near the Aegean Sea, the European Commission explained in a statement announcing the decision.

The olives were listed as protected because of their quality "closely linked to the climatic conditions of the region and to the local know-how" of fermenting them in brine and preserving "with olive oil obtained from Memecik variety olives and fresh lemon slices," the decision added.

This is the 13th Turkish food product that has received EU protection, including Giresun Tombul Fındığı premium hazelnuts from the Black Sea Region, Suruç Narı pomegranates from Şanlıurfa, and desserts like künefe from Antakya and baklava from Gaziantep.

The European Union maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs, and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring geographical indications, product qualities, and legal protection instruments.