TEKNOFEST BOOSTS TÜRKIYES IMAGE, SAYS TECHNOLOGY MINISTER

Türkiye's industry and technology minister on Friday emphasized the unique impact of TEKNOFEST, a major technology and aerospace event, on the country's image.

Mehmet Fatih Kacır said while there are more populous countries like India and China, as well as nations more advanced in technology, rocket science, and space technologies than Türkiye, none of them host such an event.

"Hundreds of thousands of young people do not develop projects in these areas, nor do they establish a technology startup. The fact that we are pioneering such a unique endeavor in the world significantly enhances Türkiye's global image," Kacır told Anadolu during his visit to the agency's stand at the event.

TEKNOFEST, a five-day event, commenced on Wednesday, offering a wide array of attractions including air shows, competitions, workshops, and exhibitions.

2024 PLANS FOR TEKNOFEST



The minister said TEKNOFEST organizers are currently in discussions with several countries to host another international edition of the event abroad.

Last year, the first international edition of the event was held in Azerbaijan.

"We definitely want to organize an event in KKTC. It is very important for us," said the minister, using the Turkish initials of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

He also said TEKNOFEST will be organized in an Anatolian city in 2024, not in Istanbul.

The event has been held in various Turkish cities outside of Istanbul in even years and in the metropolis in odd years, but to mark the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023, the event has been planned in three different provinces.

Ankara is hosting the second edition of the event this year, four months after the first edition was held at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, where it welcomed a record 2.5 million visitors.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

The minister added the Anatolian city, which will host the event next year, will be announced in Izmir.