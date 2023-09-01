UKRAINES PRESIDENT SAYS RUSSIA TRYING TO CREATE CHAOS IN AFRICA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russia is attempting to create chaos in Africa as a distraction strategy to redirect global attention.

"Even when they (Russians) try to create chaos in Africa, we see not strength but weakness. They are not demonstrating strength; in fact, they are trying to divert the world's attention," Zelensky said in a video message to the Ambrosetti Forum held in the town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

He also said that sustainable peace in Ukraine and Europe is unattainable without the return of Crimea, the resolution of the Donbas issue, and the liberation of occupied territories.

He further added that Ukraine, as a civilized nation, does not acknowledge Crimea as part of Russia.

"Other countries do not recognize it either, so the situation is not sustainable, and there will be lasting chaos. This is what Russia is seeking. It can be resolved through diplomatic or military means. Withdrawal of Russian troops from the peninsula will save lives," Zelensky told the Ambrosetti Forum, where international developments are discussed.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that demilitarizing the Zaporizhzhia region is "everyone's primary duty to prevent a nuclear catastrophe."

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Italy's support throughout the war and stated that he has no doubt that Italy, which will assume the G7 Presidency next year, will provide strong solutions not only for Ukraine's or Europe's security but also for global security.



















