Victims of earthquake were commemorated in Istanbul

The event held in front of the earthquake monument on Marmara Street began with a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem.

Speaking at the program, Turgay Halisçelik, the President of Avcılar City Council, stated that necessary legal regulations regarding earthquakes should be made without any tolerance. Halisçelik said, "Our scientists have been increasingly emphasizing the expectation of a serious earthquake in the Marmara region, especially in the last year. In this context, all identified risky buildings should be demolished as soon as possible and earthquake-resistant buildings should be built in their place. Nothing is more valuable than human life."

Following the statements, the group lit torches and placed carnations in front of the earthquake monument.

Representatives from political parties and civil society organizations, as well as relatives of those who lost their lives in the earthquake, attended the program.