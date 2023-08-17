Turkish intelligence foils AI-using phone scammer impersonating President Erdoğan

Turkish intelligence forces on Thursday helped catch a suspect for attempting to defraud businesses and senior officials over the phone by impersonating the voice of the country's president via artificial intelligence, according to security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined the identity and location of the suspect, who allegedly called businesspeople with more than 10 different phone numbers, imitating the voice of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect was promptly caught as a result of the work of the MIT's cyber security units and was handed over to security forces.