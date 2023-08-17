Neighbors arrested in car theft case following security camera footage investigation

Ahmetler neighbourhood experienced a car theft incident on April 19, 2023. A car belonging to B.Y. was stolen while parked overnight by unidentified individuals.

Following the report, the local police department took action and, through security camera footage, identified that the thief was H.T., the neighbor who had recently sold a car to B.Y.

The police conducted operations at the identified addresses and arrested H.T., along with his brother H.T. and a woman named S.P., who were suspected of being involved in the incident.

After the necessary procedures at the police station, the suspects were brought to the courthouse. H.T. was arrested by the duty criminal judge, while the other suspects were released under judicial control.

It was later revealed that the suspect stole the car using a duplicate key, and the moments when the car was taken were captured by security cameras.