We will make the second century of our republic the century of our nation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the commemoration program of the 752nd Anniversary of Hacı Bektaş Veli's March to Hakk held in Nevşehir.

Erdoğan included the following words in his message:

" Dear friends of Hacıbektaş, dear souls, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings, longing, and affection. On the 752nd anniversary of his passing, I commemorate our sultan of the heart, our leader, our fountain of wisdom, and our sultan, Hacı Bektaş Veli, with mercy.

On this occasion, I wish God's mercy upon the lovers of God, who have been weaving the Anatolian lands with love, knowledge, affection, and wisdom for hundreds of years. These devotees of Truth continue to illuminate our path with the works they have left behind and their advice that transcends the ages. Through every event we experience, we better understand the place of the connoisseurs of knowledge and wisdom, who are the heirs of the prophets, in our lives."

"We once again witnessed the wisdom of Hacı Bektaş Veli's call to 'come, souls, let's be one' during the earthquakes on 6 February. Following the earthquake that affected 11 provinces and claimed the lives of 50 thousand people, we extended our help to 85 million people. The state and the nation, hand in hand and heart to heart, made concerted efforts to heal our wounds and erase the traces of the earthquake. Merely 3 months after the earthquake, we held one of the most crucial elections in our history, celebrating democracy in a manner that befits our brotherhood.

During this critical period, we exercised foresight and rejected attempts to sow discord based on origin and sect. Once the polls were closed, we left the election atmosphere behind and embarked on building the Turkish Century together."

"We are mobilized to make the second century of our Republic the century of our nation. Despite facing various difficulties, we are taking steadfast steps towards the aspiration of a great and strong Türkiye, thanks to God.

The legacy that accompanies us in this endeavor for our future is the messages of His Holiness Haji Bektashi Veli, which exalt humanity, mercy, compassion, and brotherhood. Holding tight to these messages that counsel us to view all 72 nations with a compassionate gaze, we will persist in serving our nation and all of humanity.

May my Lord preserve our unity, togetherness, and brotherhood for eternity. With these sentiments, I once again pay tribute to His Holiness Haji Bektashi Veli on the occasion of the 752nd anniversary of his journey to God. Congratulations are in order for all our institutions and organizations, especially the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, for safeguarding the spiritual heritage of Hacı Bektaş Veli. I extend my greetings with affection and respect, entrusting you to Allah. Remain well."