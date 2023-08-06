Turkish presidential advisor condemns attacks against Quran in Denmark

Presidential advisor and Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç on Saturday condemned attacks against the Quran in Denmark.

"The desecration of holy books is a cruel manifestation of intolerance and disrespect, and these attacks can never be explained by freedom of thought and thought," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter

Kılıç noted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's recent remarks, saying he emphasized the call to prevent the attacks.

"Our greatest wish is to take the necessary measures to end these attacks as soon as possible and to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," said Kılıç.