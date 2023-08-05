Road collapse in Istanbul forces evacuation of surrounding apartments

A road collapsed in Sarıyer, Istanbul, on Tuesday while the foundation was being excavated for the construction of a building. The collapse caused the surrounding buildings to be evacuated as a precaution.



The collapse occurred in the Ayazağa neighborhood, where construction work has been going on for years. The area has been prone to collapses in the past, and there were arguments between the residents and the construction company before the collapse.



The moment of the collapse was captured on mobile phone video. The video shows the road collapsing into a sinkhole, and the surrounding buildings shaking.



After the collapse, residents of the surrounding buildings evacuated their homes. Municipality teams were called to the scene to assess the damage and to evacuate the water from the construction area.



The cause of the collapse is under investigation.







