Gökçen Fırat: The first female admiral in Turkish armed forces

Following the critical elections, Yaşar Güler, who served as the Chief of General Staff, was appointed to the Ministry of National Defense, and there was curiosity about how the new command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces would be shaped.

After the High Military Council (YAŞ) meeting held under the presidency of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) was determined.

Metin Gürak was appointed as the Chief of General Staff, and an appointment in the Naval Forces Command drew attention.

For the first time, a woman became an admiral.

First female admiral, Gökçen Fırat Naval Colonel Gökçen Fırat was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral in the Naval Forces Command.

"Being a female officer is very different"

After the appointments, there was curiosity about who Colonel Gökçen Fırat was.It turned out that in an interview given in 2004, Colonel Fırat expressed her goal of becoming the first female officer to enter the Naval War Academy.

Being Türkiye 's first female ship commander, Fırat underlined that , "There are many female doctors, but being a female officer is different." "For women, it's something very new" Talking about her love for the uniform, Colonel Fırat also used the following expressions:

Being an officer has a very respected place in Türkiye , it's a very beautiful profession. It's also something very new for women. The Turkish Armed Forces are a highly respected institution in Türkiye . I wanted to be a part of it.