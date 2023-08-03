Pet shop massacre in Kocaeli draws severe reactions

The incident occurred on the night of August 1st, on Petkimliler Avenue in Mimar Sinan Neighborhood, Körfez district, Kocaeli.

Zafer Cengiz, a visually impaired individual with 90% impairment, closed his pet shop and went home around 11:00 pm . When he returned in the morning, he noticed that the cages containing animals were scattered, 3 chicks, 1 duck, and 2 rabbits upstairs. were killed. He saw that the head of the baby rabbit was cut off and left at the door of his shop. Disturbed by the event, Zafer Cengiz filed a complaint at the police station against the perpetrators.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Expressing the impact on his psychological state, Zafer Cengiz said, "I've been running this business for 2 years, and I have never experienced such a cruel, savage incident. I closed my shop around 11:00 PM and came back at around 10:20 am . My cages were scattered. Inside the cage were my 3 chicks, 1 duck, and 2 rabbits upstairs. They killed my duck and left it on the sidewalk. They beheaded my rabbit, placing its head in front of my shop and its body along with the dead chicks at the beginning of the stairs. This is an act that is not fitting for humanity, ethics, religion, or any belief, regardless of denomination. Whoever did this, may Allah curse them with His wrath. I condemn this act vehemently. I demand that our government bring this incident to light and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice for the sake of these animals and my rights."