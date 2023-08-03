METIN GÜRAK APPOINTED AS TÜRKIYES NEW CHIEF OF GENERAL STAFF

 Contact Us
Türkiye's new chief of General Staff, Gen. Metin Gürak, was appointed following a series of decisions announced after the Supreme Military Council meeting on Thursday.

Published August 03,2023
The decisions of the Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) have been announced.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the closed-door meeting, which sets the agenda for Türkiye's military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals, and other staffing decisions, which are then approved by Erdoğan.

Lieutenant General Metin Gürak has been appointed as the new Chief of General Staff.

Major General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu has been assigned as the new Commander of the Land Forces, and Major General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu has been appointed as the new Commander of the Air Force.

As per the decision of the Supreme Military Council, as of August 30, 2023, 32 generals and admirals have been promoted to a higher rank, and 63 colonels have been promoted to the rank of general and admiral.

As of that date, the number of generals and admirals in the Turkish Armed Forces will rise from 266 to 286, according to the statement.