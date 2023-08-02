Widower tries to look for new wife through banner

A man tired of loneliness put up a banner. An interesting incident occurred in the village of Kayabaşı, Rize Kalkandere. Salih Aycibin, also known as 'Mirzab Ağa,' had lost his wife in a traffic accident 18 months ago.

After his wife's death, Aycibin tried to find a new partner to marry. He even attempted to marry through arranged introductions with the help of intermediaries, but to no avail. Later on, in search of a solution to get married, he hung a banner on the roadside-facing wall of his house that read, "May God not disrupt anyone's life, amin. I am looking for a suitable lady for myself. Would you help me for God's sake?"

When the banner was seen by locals, they started taking photos and videos in front of the house and shared them on social media, making Salih Aycibin an instant center of attention.

This situation greatly contributed to Salih Aycibin's quest to find a partner, but he hasn't found anyone he likes among the potential candidates so far.

Salih Aycibin expressed that there hasn't been anyone among the candidates who matches his criteria, and his search continues. He said, "My wife was hit by a car on the road and passed away. After that, I became a widower. I need a wife. Now, who should I tell, 'Find me a wife'? So, I hung up this banner here. After that, things will come on their own.Many ladies called, but I am looking for a virtuous woman. She will be between 60-70 kilos, preferably not exceeding 80 kilos. I don't need a 150-kilo wife. There were intermediaries too, and they said things like, 'You are too picky.' We don't have financial problems.

I would be grateful if you find me a virtuous wife. What would I do with a 60-70-year-old wife? She must be faithful, and secondly, she should be a beautiful lady. I don't want a messy woman. It would be better if she could bear children. If she is around 40-45 years old, that would be nice. I am in good health. My goal is to build a beautiful home. I believe it will happen. After the banner, 100 women called, but none of them were suitable."