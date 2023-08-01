In 2023, 2.6 million Russians visit Türkiye

Türkiye, with its warm seas, rich history, and delicious cuisine, remains a popular choice among foreign tourists, opening its doors to millions of visitors. In this context, Türkiye once again secured its place among the favorite destinations for foreign tourists, just like last year.

Data concerning Russian tourists stands out among visitors from different countries. The Association of Russian Tour Operators (ATOR) announced the number of Russian tourists who visited Türkiye in the first half of the year.

According to the statement, it was noted that a significant portion of the 2.6 million Russian citizens were transit passengers.

According to ATOR's report, in the first six months of 2023, 1,309,267 Russian tourists visited Antalya, 124,338 visited Muğla (the Aegean coast), and 20,837 visited İzmir. It was noted that 50% of the 2,709,397 visits made by Russians to Türkiye between January and June were to Antalya.

In the first six months of 2023, there were 1,007,837 visitors from Russia to Istanbul. This shows a threefold increase compared to 2019 and a twofold increase compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, in a recent article, the Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper mentioned that holiday prices in Türkiye this summer had remained stable compared to previous years. According to the statement, a one-week vacation in Antalya costs around 200,000 rubles, which is approximately $2,200 (59,000 TL). Furthermore, it was reported that round-trip flight tickets from Moscow to Antalya started from 23,000 rubles (approximately $256).

For more typical holidays, the cost can reach 45,000 TL. In a 4-star hotel in the center of Antalya, half-board accommodation for two people for one week is set at 100,000 rubles. All-inclusive hotels also have prices going up to 150,000 rubles (approximately 45,000 TL).