Heinous attack on Adana directorate leaves senior HUDAPAR member dead, another injured

A yet-to-be-identified suspect entered the building of HUDAPAR Adana Provincial Directorate in the Türkocağı District of Seyhan and attacked provincial head Salih Demir and provincial secretary Sacit Pişgin with a knife inside the praying hall.



Both injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, Sacit Pişgin tragically lost his life. Salih Demir is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.



The suspect has been apprehended by the police, who have implemented heightened security measures around the provincial building.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the incident on social media, stating that the attack occurred at approximately 17.40 at the HUDA PAR Adana Provincial Directorate, and the suspect, identified as A.S., carried out the knife attack.

Minister Yerlikaya expressed his heartfelt wishes for Salih Demir's speedy recovery and extended condolences to Sacit Pişgin's family and relatives. He assured the public that the perpetrator has been caught and detained, and the ongoing judicial investigation aims to uncover all aspects of the incident.

AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the brutal attack and expressed solidarity with HUDAPAR Adana provincial head Salih Demir and provincial secretary Sacit Pişgin. He conveyed his condolences to the HUDAPAR community, emphasizing that violence targeting politics will be addressed, and the incident will be thoroughly clarified.

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç emphasized that necessary judicial procedures have been initiated following the attack, and a suspect has been detained. He assured that the investigation will continue to shed light on all aspects of this heinous act, and he extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and the HUDAPAR organization.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz expressed his profound condolences to the family of Sacit Pişgin, who tragically lost his life in this heinous attack, and wished a swift recovery for Salih Demir. He assured the public that the ongoing judicial investigation aims to bring clarity to all aspects of the incident.







