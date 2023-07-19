Türkiye, Saudi Arabia stress importance of increasing 'pace of cooperation'

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation in the commercial and investment sectors, according to a joint statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

The statement follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as part of a three-day Gulf tour aimed at strengthening ties.

The two sides "stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation in the commercial and investment sectors, and their keenness to support opportunities for economic integration in a number of targeted sectors," said the statement.

Erdoğan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah where they held "an official session of talks."

During the meeting, "views were exchanged on the overall current regional and international situation," the statement read.

TRADE, ENERGY, CLIMATE CHANGE



"The two sides stressed the importance of completing the procedures for activating the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council" which was established in 2016.

They agreed to support targeted sectors including infrastructure, construction, engineering, defense and metallurgical industry, environmental and heritage tourism, and renewable energy.

"They also stressed the importance of the role played by the private sector in strengthening economic relations in order to reach higher and broader levels," it added.

Both parties emphasized the significance of ensuring stability in the global energy markets.

Türkiye expressed its appreciation for Saudi Arabia's efforts in supporting the balance of global oil markets.

"The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in a number of energy fields, including the supply of petroleum, petroleum derivatives and petrochemicals," it added.

Regarding matters related to climate change, both sides emphasized the significance of upholding the principles outlined in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Türkiye conveyed its backing for Saudi Arabia's efforts in addressing climate change challenges.

Both sides placed significant emphasis on activating and reinforcing joint cooperation in transportation and various logistics services, as well as increasing the number of flights between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

"Regarding defense and security field, the two sides expressed their determination to enhance cooperation and coordination in the fields of defense and military industries, and to activate the agreements signed between them in these fields in a way that serves and achieves the common interests of the two countries and contributes to achieving security and peace in the region and the world," the statement said.

The two sides also conveyed their desire to encourage universities in both countries to foster direct and robust connections with each other.

INTERNATIONAL AND REGIONAL ISSUES



The leaders also renewed their condemnation and denunciation of the deliberate abuses of the Holy Quran, it added.

Both sides emphasized the critical significance of providing complete backing to the UN and regional efforts in achieving a comprehensive political resolution to the Yemeni crisis.

"The Turkish side praised the Kingdom's efforts and numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties, and its role in providing and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen."

Türkiye also welcomed the reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, hoping that "this step would contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their internal affairs."

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on the progress in the Palestinian issue.

They jointly denounced the ongoing Israeli aggressions and provocations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also underscored the importance of stepping up endeavors to achieve an all-encompassing peace and an equitable resolution of the Palestinian cause, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

"On the situation in Sudan, the two sides stressed the importance of the commitment by the parties to the conflict for a permanent ceasefire, building on Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protect civilians in Sudan), which was signed on May 11, 2023, as well as other regional initiatives," it added.

On the Ukraine war, the two sides emphasized the importance of concluding the war via negotiations and based on international law.