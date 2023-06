Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Istanbul for talks.

The closed-door meeting at Atatürk Airport came ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match between Manchester City and Inter at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

In March, Infantino was reelected president of FIFA for four more years after running unopposed at the congress of world football's ruling body.