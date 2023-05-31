 Contact Us
News Türkiye New details reveal on MIT's giant operation against MOSSAD

New details reveal on MIT's giant operation against MOSSAD

Four of the 11 suspects detained in the investigation into the Mossad spy agency’s 15-person espionage network in Türkiye, which was deciphered by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, were arrested for the crime of "providing the state's information that should remain confidential for the purpose of political or military espionage". It was revealed during the investigation that network leader Selçuk Küçükkaya's code name was 'Taner Sezgin' and he worked for Mossad between 2018 and 2022. In total, the number of detainees, including network leader Selçuk Küçükkaya, increased to 6 in the investigation.

A News TÜRKIYE
Published May 31,2023
Subscribe
NEW DETAILS REVEAL ON MITS GIANT OPERATION AGAINST MOSSAD
Selçuk Küçükkaya (File Photo)

An important development took place regarding the operation carried out by Türkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) against the new 15-person espionage network created by Israeli spy agency Mossad in Türkiye.

The police proceedings for 11 out of the 13 suspects, including the leader of the espionage network, private detective Selçuk Küçükkaya, and his assistant Musa Kuş, have been concluded. The suspects, after being transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse, underwent questioning by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Out of the 11 suspects, 4 of them were presented to the Istanbul Criminal Judgeship of Peace on Duty with a request for arrest, while the remaining 7 were released after the prosecutor's interrogation. It has been reported that 2 suspects are still at large and considered fugitives.

According to the referral letter from the prosecutor's office, significant details were revealed about the network involved in leaking information to Mossad. The network was reportedly monitoring and reporting on a company as well as 23 individuals who had commercial relations with Iran. The leader of the network, Selçuk Küçükkaya, was found to have operated in accordance with the requests of Mossad managers during the period of 2018-2022.

In the article, it was highlighted that Selçuk Küçükkaya and his team, operating under the code name 'Taner Sezgin', were involved in the crime of political espionage. They gathered confidential information from individuals residing in Türkiye and provided it to external actors, specifically Mossad.

Cenk B., Emre B., Cengiz Ç., and Ayhan Ş. have been arrested and subsequently sent to prison for their involvement in "providing the state's confidential information for the purpose of political or military espionage."

As part of the ongoing investigation, the number of detainees has increased to six, including Selçuk Küçükkaya, the leader of the 15-person network.